Man buys motorhome. Writes check. Drives off lot. Check bounces.

When 59-year-old Robert Schneider wrote out his check to Lazy Days RV in Seffner, Florida, for $246,445.51 for a 2014 Winnebago motorhome, we’ll bet it put a smile on the salesman’s face. And probably Robert Schneider’s also, when he drove off the lot in his new free motorhome. Yes, free, because it seems the check was worthless, reports WFTS.

Detectives are searching for Mr. Schneider, if in fact, that is his real name.

Pictures of the same model as the stolen motorhome were provided to detectives; however, these pictures are not the actual stolen motorhome, which has not been located.

A warrant was issued for Schneider’s arrest Thursday for first-degree grand theft. Detectives have followed leads and checked numerous campgrounds in an attempt to find the stolen motorhome, which was last reported in Hollywood, Fla.

Anyone who locates the motorhome or Schneider should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

##RVT863