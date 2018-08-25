Man harasses bison in Yellowstone: Gets 130 days in slammer

The last alcohol-fueled binge before entering treatment for alcohol addiction ends with 130-day jail term for a man after harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park reports NBC News.

Reinke, of Pendleton, Oregon, who said he and his buddy were on a “last hurrah” tour through national parks before he entered alcohol treatment, pleaded guilty during a federal court appearance in Mammoth, Wyoming.. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Carman sentenced him to 60 days in jail for harassing wildlife, 60 days for interfering with law enforcement and 10 days for disorderly conduct. He was given credit for 21 days served.

Reinke, 55, is banned from Grand Teton, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks for a five-year probationary period during which he is not allowed to drink alcohol. His planned chemical dependency treatment is now court-ordered.

The judge told Reinke: “You’re lucky the bison didn’t take care of it, and you’re standing in front of me.”

Reinke was first cited for public intoxication and interfering with law enforcement in Grand Teton National Park on July 28. He spent a night in jail before posting a $500 bond.

In the viral video, Reinke is seen walking up to a bison waving his arms. The animal charges him a couple times, but he was not injured. Yellowstone National Park regulations require people to stay 25 yards away from bison.

Though cited for intentionally disturbing wildlife and having an open container of alcohol, rangers were unaware of the conditions of his bond, which required him to remain law-abiding and avoid alcohol.

However, Reinke had mentioned his next stop was Glacier National Park. When officials put the whole story together a judge revoked Reinke’s bond in the Grand Teton case and rangers arrested him in Glacier. Officials say he was causing a disturbance there, as well, but he was not cited.