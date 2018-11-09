Man jailed for burglary after motorhome break-in in Carson City

James Robbins, a 27-year-old transient, was booked at midnight Wednesday for suspicion of vehicle burglary, a Carson City Sheriff’s Office deputy said. Robbins had been arrested earlier on a different incident, reported Carson Now.

On Nov. 5, patrol deputies met with the victim of a vehicle burglary in the 2900 block of Carmine Street. The victim reported that someone had entered his 1991 Ford motorhome and taken items on Nov. 3.

The victim reported that he was living in his motorhome while he was helping build his brother’s home on Carmine. The motorhome was parked at the rear of the property. The victim reported a television, suitcase, jar of quarters and other items were taken from the motorhome. The victim further advised there was video surveillance installed on the home that was under construction and that the theft was captured on video.

The video showed a female and male suspect walk on the property from Carmine Street. Both suspects approached the motorhome and were looking through the windows. Both suspects entered the camper and came out a short time later carrying property, including a television.

A deputy viewed the video and observed the male suspect who looked like James Robbins, and who had been arrested on the morning of Nov. 3, not far away on Champion Street. The arrest was for a failure to appear in drug court. A deputy located the man walking on Champion Street carrying a television and boots when he was stopped and then arrested for the warrant. The television was booked into evidence. He was walking with a woman at the time he was arrested.

A deputy confirmed the suspect was Robbins and the female suspect was wearing the same white jacket when he contacted them originally, which was recorded on his body camera, according to the arrest report.

The investigating officer then went to the jail where he looked through the suspect’s clothes in his property bag. The officer located a black hat, black LA Kings shirt and tan pants. The detective met with the suspect in the booking area and recorded the interview. The officer informed the man he was investigating a burglary. He was read his Miranda warning and agreed to speak.

The deputy showed the suspect surveillance video of the theft. The suspect stated he had a drug problem and needed help. Robbins was advised he was being booked for burglary. Bail: $25,000.