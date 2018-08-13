Driver pulling trailer held on vehicular homicide charge

Early Monday evening, Henry Wardwell was driving a pickup pulling a camper trailer in a business parking lot near East Mississippi Avenue and South Chambers Road in Aurora, CO, when he allegedly backed up into a car occupied by a man and two women, reports the Denver Post.

Wardwell continued to drive out of the parking lot and onto southbound Chambers Road. The driver of the car drove after the pickup apparently trying to get the driver’s attention.

The suspect turned west onto East Mexico Avenue and pulled over to the curb after going several hundred feet. The driver of the car and his wife got out of their vehicle and walked towards the trailer just as the pickup driver began to make a U-turn. The trailer struck the woman and trapped her under the trailer and she was then dragged several blocks before she fell onto the road. The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Numerous people called 911 to report what was going on and some witnesses also followed the pickup and led police officers to the location of the truck. When officers reached the pickup truck they arrested Wardwell on suspicion of vehicular homicide in the death of the woman. Wardwell has also been arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and is being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond, said Lt. Jad Lanigan, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.