Man reports $67,000 fifth wheel trailer stolen

On Aug. 27, a local resident went to the Broadview Heights, Ohio, police station to report that his 2016 Forest River Sierra fifth wheel trailer had been stolen from a Towpath Trail location two weeks earlier, reported Cleveland.com.

The man said the building where he stored his Sierra had video cameras, but the surveillance footage didn’t reveal the crime. The man did not explain how he knew it had been stolen two weeks earlier if the surveillance camera didn’t show the theft. The vehicle was locked and didn’t have any license plates.

There are no suspects. Police are investigating.