Man severely burned when trying to build campfire

A man attempting to build a campfire in an eastern Ohio campground was severely burned, and emergency crews responded quickly late Saturday afternoon, reported The Columbus Dispatch.

The man suffered third-degree burns, and he was evacuated by a helicopter ambulance crew. The helicopter, which arrived at the campground at 5:47 p.m., later landed at the Cambridge Municipal Airport, but it was not known to which hospital the man was ultimately transported.

The initial 911 call reported that the man fell into a fire pit. However, the victim’s wife told deputies the man had poured gasoline on the campfire and the flames flashed back on him, Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said.

Guernsey County Sheriff’s deputies were continuing to investigate the incident.