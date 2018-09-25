Man shot inside RV in Portland

Gunfire in Portland, Oregon leads police to “evidence” on the sidewalk and roadway that someone had been injured where an RV had been parked.

Police first responded to reports of gunfire at around 6:43 p.m. Monday near Southeast 105th Avenue and Southeast Division Street reported Oregon Live.

As they continued the investigation, staff at an area hospital reported a man had arrived by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Medical personnel believed the victim’s injury was serious but non-life-threatening.

At this time, officers believe the shooting occurred inside an RV parked near the intersection, the suspect exited the RV, and the victim was transported to the hospital in the motorhome.

Officers do not believe there to be a danger to the community in relation to this shooting. They offered no suspect description or additional information at this time.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.