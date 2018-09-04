Man sneaks into tent, sexually assaults sleeping woman

It seems that even being in your own tent in a campground may not be safe from sexual predators, according to a report from WRGB 6 News in Albany, New York. A woman camping in a tent at a Lake Luzerne campground was rudely awakened by a man attempting to sexually assault her while she slept.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on Monday, and 55-year-old Andrew Moran fled the scene on foot after the woman woke up during the incident. Moran was located a short time later by patrols.

They say Moran and the woman were “recently acquainted but not involved in a relationship.”

Moran, from Vermont, was charged with burglary and criminal sex act, both felonies. He was arraigned in Glens Falls City Court and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash /$15,000 bond for bail.