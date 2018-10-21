Man sought when firearms, body armor, found in fifth wheel trailer

After discovering weapons, body armor and silencers in a fifth wheel trailer upon responding to a disturbance Thursday night in the 200 block of Refuge Avenue in Palermo, Calif., Butte County Sheriff’s Deputies said they are searching for Anthony Hatcher, age 44, who lived in the trailer, reports Action News Now.

But when deputies responded, Hatcher was no longer there. A search warrant was obtained and served on an adjacent property where a Mac 10 and an AK-47 were located. In addition to the assault weapons, there were 18 other firearms seized from the trailer and a boat that was also on the property. Two of the firearms had been reported as stolen.

Investigators and deputies are now actively searching for Hatcher, whom they consider armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Hatcher’s location is asked to call 9-1-1 and make a report.