Man surrenders after threatening to blow up RV in downtown Fresno

After a tense hours-long standoff with Fresno, California, police on Thursday, a man who threatened to blow up his RV near Fresno City Hall surrendered and was taken into custody.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer announced an end to the standoff and initially identified the man as Danny Twofeathers, 53, which turned out to be a false name. Police identified him as Frank Eugene Campbell and said he was on parole and wanted in Los Angeles for failing to register as a sex offender, reports The Fresno Bee.

Campbell will be booked into the Fresno County Jail for making criminal threats, according to a news release from the department.

Police surrounded the RV near Mariposa and R Streets about 8 a.m. Officers later learned that Campbell was inside the RV with his wife and brother-in-law during the standoff, as he threatened to explode a propane tank set atop a burner on the RV stove. The chief said the burner had apparently been turned on during the incident.