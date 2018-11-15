Many California State Parks closed due to wildfires

Several California State Parks have been closed as a result of the Camp, Hill, and Woolsey fires. State Parks officials say all of their employees have been accounted for and are safe, but some of the parks suffered major damage. TRhe parks listed below should be avoided at this time.

CAMP FIRE

In the area of the Camp Fire in Northern California, Lake Oroville State Recreation Area is partially closed. Parks officials say active fires remain at Lime Saddle Campground, Nelson Bar day-use area, Dark Canyon, and Vinton Gulch cartop launch areas. The marina is safe but fire is burning to the north of it. Thermalito North and South Forebays and the visitor center have reopened. Bidwell Canyon is open only to residents.

Bidwell Mansion State Historic Park remains closed but is reportedly not impacted by fire.

Clay Pit State Vehicular Recreation Area was closed but is now open.

WOOLSEY/HILL FIRES

In Southern California, Leo Carrillo State Park is closed after fire burned through the campground and several structures, including the visitor center, sector office, employee residences, three lifeguard towers, Leo Shop structures, the Junior Lifeguard Complex, and several restrooms.

Malibu Creek State Park is also closed. Fire burned the employee residences, historic Sepulveda Adobe, Hunt House, Red House, White Oak Barn, and Reagan Ranch.

At Robert H. Meyer Memorial State Beach, fire burned El Matador Beach, but the full extent of damage is unknown and the area remains closed.

Point Mugu State Park, Malibu Lagoon State Beach, Point Dume State Beach, and Topanga State Park are also closed but reportedly have not suffered damage from the fires.

State Parks says people who had camping reservations through ReserveCalifornia are being contacted and given refunds.