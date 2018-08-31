Marcus Lemonis shows off trailers, makes a boo-boo

Marcus Lemonis, the CEO of Camping World and the Good Sam Club, made a video the other day. He used his phone’s camera to announce how proud he is to be selling Coleman trailers at his Camping World stores. He devotes the entire video to discussing Coleman trailers, their appeal to Millennials, and explains to viewers that one of the good things about RVs is that their loan interest can be written off the same as with a second home.

Oops! Not true. Beginning in 2018, the interest deduction was eliminated for travel trailers. Read more.

Click the video to watch.