Massive Carr Fire that devastated Redding, CA, now fully contained

The raging Carr Fire, the destroyer of more than 1,000 homes in and around Redding, killer of eight people, has been fully contained, Cal Fire officials announced Thursday night. The fire burned for 38 days, devoured 229,651 acres – nearly 360 square miles – and destroyed 1,604 structures and damaged 279 others reported the Sacramento Bee.

State fire officials said that the Carr Fire is surrounded. But that doesn’t mean the fire is out. Firefighters will continue to patrol the area for several days and crews are still working on repairing broken fences and other damage caused by firefighters.

The fire killed four civilians, including a woman and her two great-grandchildren, along with a Redding fire inspector and a bulldozer operator. A Pacific Gas & Electric Co. apprentice lineman and a state fire heavy equipment mechanic assigned to the blaze died in vehicle-related accidents.

The fire, started by sparks from a flat tire on a trailer according to the National Park Service, spread rapidly prompting evacuations across Shasta and Trinity counties.

Meanwhile, firefighters are making progress on other wildfires that continue to suffocate California.

A full month after the Mendocino Complex fires began, Cal Fire said late Monday that they are nearing full containment, with full containment expected by Saturday, Sept. 1.

Together, the fires have burned 459,102 acres or about 717 square miles.

In Southern California, the Holy Fire, which has damaged or destroyed two dozen structures, reached full containment but a flare-up Monday escaped fire lines, setting containment back to 93 percent.