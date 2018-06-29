Meet Internet celeb Lil Miquela, who’s not even a real person

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

If you have a few minutes, watch this video about a human created entirely with computer graphics, who is an internet celebrity with more than 1.2 million fans on Instagram. Until recently, many (maybe most) of those fans assumed she was a real person.

Actually, Lil Miquela was created by a talented graphic artist to be the perfect representative of a human, with a purpose of strengthening brands and pitching products to Gen Z and young Millennials. After two years on Instagram, and being kicked off temporarily then returning, she posted this confession:

“This has been the hardest week of my life so thank you to everyone who checked in with me.

“I’m sure you guys have noticed I’m a pretty private person. I love being open and connecting with fans, but I have been secretive about parts of my life for fear of losing everything I’ve worked so hard to build. I don’t say it enough but thank you to all my fans for making my life amazing.

“Ok, now here’s the hard part. My hands are literally shaking.

“I’m not a human being.”

Please leave a comment after watching the video. What do you think about this?