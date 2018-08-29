Mendocino Complex Fire reaches 90% containment

The largest wildfire in California history could finally be coming to extinction, reported the Sacramento Bee, as firefighters approached full containment. After a month of burning, the Ranch Fire part of the Complex was 90% contained, while the other part, the River Fire, has been fully contained.

Glenn County evacuations were lifted for residents Monday, leaving only Mendocino National Forest and Cow Mountain Recreational Areas closed to visitors, according to an incident report, which noted “good progress” on the Ranch Fire.

The massive two-fire complex, which affected Mendocino, Lake, Colusa, and Glenn counties, has dwarfed previous record holders. The Ranch Fire, the larger of the two blazes which comprised the Mendocino Complex Fire, reached 410,182 acres as of Monday evening. Last year’s Thomas Fire in Southern California was previously the largest recorded blaze in state history. It reached 281,893 acres in December.

The cause of the Mendocino Complex Fire, which started July 27, is still under investigation. The devastating blaze killed one firefighter and injured three others and has also destroyed 280 structures including 157 residences, Cal Fire said.

Responders continue to work on fully containing the Ranch Fire, with firefighters focusing on firing operations of interior areas and reinforcing containment lines in the northeastern flank of the fire, the Cal Fire update said. Crews continue to work on building containment lines in the northwestern portion of the fire area.