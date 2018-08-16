Minnesota campground open after Cryptosporidium outbreak

It’s good news for regular campers at Shades of Sherwood campground in Zymbrota, Minn., after a recent report from the Minnesota Department of Health cited a cryptosporidium outbreak and linked it to the campground. After following suggested MDH protocols and closing the nearby pond, owner Mike Thoreson said Shades of Sherwood has been open for business for campers. Dozens of campers enjoyed swimming, biking, and lounging at the pool on Saturday, reported the PostBulletin.

“Our first priority obviously is everybody being safe and healthy,” Thoreson said. “We’ve followed every recommendation that the MDH has given us.”

Cryptosporidium, often simply called “crypto,” is the most common cause of recreational water illness outbreaks in the United States. The MDH report released Friday, Aug. 10, said 72 people have now been identified as part of a waterborne illness outbreak associated with the campground. It also said the first person became ill on July 1 and the most recent became ill on Aug. 3.

Thoreson thinks the report — as well as many subsequent news stories — has been misleading.

“The numbers they are pushing in that press release are not confirmed cases, and I had asked them to make that clear,” he said. “With the MDH continuing to drum it up, people are thinking that we don’t have it essentially under control. It makes it look like it’s still coming from here.”

So far, the MDH has only confirmed three cases of cryptosporidium. The count of 72 references people who had symptoms consistent with cryptosporidiosis or STEC infection and contacted the Health Department.