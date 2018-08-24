Minnesota trooper clarifies RV overnighting in rest areas

Duluth, Minnesota’s News Tribune features a question and answer segment where readers post a question. In today’s question for Ask a Trooper a reader questions whether an RVer could “stay in a RV at a Minnesota rest area.”

The question was answered by Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant, Neil Dickenson.

“Commercial motor vehicle operators subject to hours of service regulations may stop and park continuously, for a period of up to ten hours as necessary to comply with the hours of service regulations, at any MnDOT safety rest area or travel information center that has parking stalls designed to accommodate a commercial motor vehicle. All other motorists are permitted to stop at rest areas for up to four hours, where posted.

“Rest areas are essential safety features on the highway system that help address driver fatigue, a major cause of serious crashes. Their basic service is crash prevention. Studies show that a 15- to 20-minute break improves individual performance, even among sleep-deprived people.”

The trooper did not indicate what the ramifications would be if RVers overstayed at a rest stop, but if RVers were taking up spaces meant for the safety and as a rest stop for commercial vehicle operators, the state patrol may take a dim view any RVer’s use in excess of four hours.