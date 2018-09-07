Mississippi Pawn shop owner’s RV stolen from behind his shop

In a bold overnight heist, a thief backed up his semi-truck to a fifth wheel vacation trailer parked behind a pawn shop in Southhaven, Mississippi, and calmly hitched up the trailer and towed it off reported Fox 13.

Owner of the pawn shop, Danny Metcalf, told FOX13 his RV was stored behind the business – until it was stolen Thursday night. The surveillance video shows the thief pull up in a red or orange semi-truck and calmly and slowly hook up the RV and pull it off the lot.

Metcalf said he realized the RV was gone Friday morning, as he was taking his dog for a walk behind the pawn shop.

It took about 30 minutes to hook up the RV to the tow truck. “Yeah, the guy who stole it was in no hurry whatsoever, took his time on it, had a limp to him but he was in no hurry whatsoever,” Metcalf said.

He said the RV was insured, and he just wants the man caught.

When Metcalf told police, he said officers couldn’t believe it either. The thief backed the RV into the back of his pawn shop a number of times while trying to tow it off, causing minor damage, according to Metcalf.

“They said he looked like he was ready to go camping himself, taking his sweet time,” Metcalf said. “They said it will be obvious with an 18-wheeler pulling a camper down the road.”

Police haven’t released any information regarding a suspect.