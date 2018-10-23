Missouri RVer leads deputies on high-speed chase

A Springfield, Missouri, man tried to run someone over in a mobile home park with his RV and then led deputies on a high-speed chase.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the Briarwood Mobile Home Park west of Springfield on Thursday night for a disturbance where one man tried to hit another man with an RV, reported the Springfield News-Leader.

As a deputy was responding to the scene, he saw the RV driving eastbound on Sunshine Street and turned on his lights and tried to stop the RV, but the driver refused to stop. Deputies followed at a distance as the RV continued into Springfield.

The RV hit a car while making a turn, then continued eastbound without stopping. Deputies continued in pursuit until the RV turned into the parking lot of a motel where the driver ran away on foot.

The driver, 53-year-old Rafe Phipps, was arrested by deputies after a brief foot chase. Deputies say Phipps appeared to be intoxicated and made “anti-government” statements after the arrest. Phipps was charged Friday with resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident, both Class E felonies.

Prosecutors say more charges could be coming as deputies investigate the disturbance at the mobile home park. Phipps is being held in the Greene County Jail on $25,000 bond.