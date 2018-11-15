Missouri State Parks announces camping discount for military

It’s good news for those in the military that like to go camping as Missouri State Parks Monday announced a discount for all military for camping in the parks.

The discount program can be applied through the park’s reservation system and begins with camping stays starting April. Any retired, veteran or active-duty military personnel, as well as family members of active-duty military personnel, can receive $2 off a night when camping at a Missouri State Park or State Historic Site. The discount is applied at the time the reservation is made and when verification of military or veteran status is presented upon arrival at the park reports the News Tribune.

In addition to this new discount, Missouri State Parks participates in the Blue Star Museums Program, which runs Memorial Day through Labor Day. The program allows for active military members and their families to receive free tours in museums and historic sites that are part of the Missouri State Parks system.

For more information about the discount or the Blue Star Museums Program, visit the parks’ website. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.