Mobile unveils new RV City plan for Mardi Gras

Mobile quickly backtracks on statements about closing RV City for Mardi Gras season with an outline of how RV City will re-open for at least this Mardi Gras season, but it will be smaller than normal.

The city is reducing the size of RV city by almost 100 campers after the Fire Marshal identified potential risks to everyone staying under the bridge near the Civic Center, reports myNBC15.

There will no longer be any campers directly underneath the bridge so, in the event of a fire, it would not harm the bridge. Exits have also been analyzed to determine the most effective escape. The campers themselves will be realigned and 30 feet apart as well. Public Safety Director James Barber says the event had grown largely in recent years and was becoming a hazard at its size.

There was some confusion if the park was closing or not after remarks made by Barber and Mayor Stimpson late last week.

The mayor sent out a press release Monday saying in no uncertain terms that RV City is not closing. He also condemned any reports that suggested otherwise.

City spokesperson George Talbot said the strongly worded release was intended only to set the facts straight and not to be hostile.