Mobileye Collision Avoidance System prevents accidents

There is no reason why you and your RV should be behind the curve on the advances made in accident avoidance on the road. It is available now in new cars and trucks but you will likely have to add it yourself to your RV.

The hundreds of miles and long hours RV drivers put behind the wheel can increase the dangers of fatigue and distraction. In fact, it’s been shown that nearly 80% of crashes involve some form of driver inattention three seconds prior to the crash. It reﬂects the importance of equipping all vehicles with safety technology that can save lives. The Mobileye® Collision Avoidance System is an affordable solution to keep families safer on the road; and since it can be installed in almost any RV, everyone can reap the beneﬁts.

The Mobileye System alerts drivers to potential dangers before they happen, giving them time to react. The System provides an ever-vigilant digital eye that scans the road ahead for risks of forward collisions, unintentional lane departures, headway/following times, excessive speed, and pedestrian and cyclist hazards. When a threat is detected, the System warns with visual and audible alerts a few seconds before. These vital seconds can mean the difference between a devastating collision and an incident entirely avoided or far less severe.

The world’s leading auto manufacturers including BMW, Ford, Honda, Volvo and more use Mobileye technology in hundreds of new car models to make their vehicles safer for drivers. Shouldn’t RVs offer similar protection for drivers and their loved ones?

You can schedule a demo of the Mobileye Collision Avoidance System for RVs by calling an RV Specialist at (877) 867-4900 or by filling out a form on the Mobileye website.

Editor: Mobileye® is An Intel Company.



