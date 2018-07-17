More people downsizing, choosing to live in RVs

Getting rid of their “stuff” seems to be the motivating factor for how families are describing the seemingly more and more popular lifestyle of moving into an RV. San Antonio’s KSAT TV 12 toured one family’s new home and talked about the big change.

“I got to thinking since we are downsizing, why not just get RVs?” asked Kevin Blakley. Blakley is now a retired member of the Air Force and has been living in an RV for about a year.

Blakley says one of the main reasons for being an RV full-timer is the opportunity. “You’re mobile, so you’re not tied to one place and we see that as a big advantage we have some ideas of where we’d like to settle down, but this way we can actually visit and live there a while before making that decision,” Blakley said.

“We have simplified, it is amazing how much stuff you accumulate over the years that you don’t really need and without a lot of that stuff life is just a little easier,” Blakley continued. “We have everything need, we don’t really feel cramped, so we are happy with it.”

Kathy Chittenden, manager of Blazin Star Luxury RV Resort, said she had seen an uptick in the last 5-10 years and it’s not just retirees and people from the north trying to escape the cold.

“The property taxes and just stuff and it seems like a lot of people are just tired of that,” Chittenden said.