Motorhome aims for the broad side of a barn – and hits it

This driver of a motorhome proved he could hit the broadside of a barn when he crashed his vehicle into a barn near the intersection of Highway 39 and Southside Expressway around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Oregon State Police and reported by Heraldandnews.com.

OSP officer Quinten Graves said the driver was traveling eastbound on the Southside Expressway when, according to witnesses, the vehicle’s accelerator stuck. Graves said witnesses reported hearing the vehicle’s engine running fast, meaning the cause of the collision was most likely mechanical.

“He went through the intersection at a relatively high speed – went through the fence, avoided the house and impacted the barn,” Graves said. “It’s really simple, it seems like it should be more complicated than it is.”

Graves said the driver of the vehicle had been transported to a hospital but he didn’t think they were seriously injured.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Graves said OSP was still trying to make contact with the owner of the barn.

Graves did not have an estimate for the damage caused to the vehicle or barn in the collision but said it was “substantial.”

“Fortunately no one else was impacted,” Graves said.