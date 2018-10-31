Motorhome and toad engulfed in flames in Pilot Flying J parking lot

One place where you would not want to encounter a fire in your RV would be in the middle of a large truck stop with lots of fuel pumps and rigs carrying large amounts of volatile fuel.

But that is what happened when a motorhome and a passenger vehicle became totally engulfed in a fire at 12:57 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of a Pilot Flying J truck stop on South Canyon Road, in Ellensburg, WA, reports the Daily Record.

Two people were occupying the vehicle at the time of the fire, but only one person sustained a minor injury, according to Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Rich Elliott. An adjacent pickup and camper also sustained minor damage. Three stations responded to the incident.

The cause is being investigated, but Elliott said the cause seems to be related to a propane tank and appears to be accidental.