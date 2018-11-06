Motorhome bursts into flames on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast

When the Hancock Fire Rescue arrived on the scene of a fire at around 9:30 last night they found a motorhome totally engulfed in flames. The fire backed up traffic for several miles in both directions on I-10 in Southern Mississippi eastbound near exit 2 for an hour.

The driver of the motorhome spoke with News 25 and said he was traveling from his home to the VA Hospital in Biloxi. He made it out just in time before it was engulfed in flames reported WXXV25.

The driver says he just filled his tank with about 40 gallons of gas and believes his generator caused the fire.

Fire crews used foam to put out the flames. No one was harmed as a result of this incident.