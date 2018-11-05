Motorhome driver leads Arcata PD on slow-speed pursuit

At approximately 2:50 p.m. on Sunday a motorhome driver led Arcata (CA) Police officers on a slow-speed chase west onto Hwy 255 in NorCal’s famed Emerald Triangle.

The driver reached the Manilla dunes and abandoned his motorhome then fled on foot into the dunes.

However, fleet-footed officers rapidly chased down the driver and took him into custody shortly after 3 p.m., reported Kym Kemp.

It is unknown whether the driver was impaired or whether any drugs were found on board. Note the unusual propane system that appears to be mounted on the roof.

