Motorhome parking restrictions change for Hurricane Michael victims

Florida’s Washington County Planning Commission has given the go-ahead to County Planner Steve Cramer to bring the issue of amending an ordinance concerning the length of time a motorhome can be parked in the yard of a residence to the Board of County Commissioners.

Due to displacement from Hurricane Michael, some residents have family or even themselves living in motorhomes or tents in their yards, while some churches have the same. Easing the restrictions for up to one year would help those already feeling the pain from Michael, reports Chipley Paper.

Cramer is expected to bring the issue to the next regular session of the BOCC on November 20.