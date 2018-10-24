Motorhome selling prices rise in Sep. over previous month

Black Book reported that the average selling price of motorized units at auction last month increased by nearly 9%, representing the third highest mark in history according to RV Business.

“One thing that caught my eye was that there was a larger than usual amount of 2018 models in the mix, perhaps being disposed of to make room for some incoming 2019s,” said Black Book’s Eric Lawrence in a press release. “Auction volumes were up substantially across the board, not uncommon for this time of year as dealers adjust their inventory levels for winter.”

Taking a closer look at the markets, the average selling price for motorized units was $48,269, up $3,785 (8.5%) from the previous month. Towables came in at $13,939, an increase of $381 (2.8%) from last month. One year ago the average motorhome sold for $48,537 and the average towable unit brought $14,581.

Auction volume was up substantially as motorized increased 25% from the previous month and towables rose 18%. The average ago [sic] of all units was eight years old.