Mount Rainier National Park entrance passes now available online

If you don’t like waiting in long lines to enter some national parks, National Parks Traveler has now made it possible to speed up the process by adding Mount Rainier National Park in Washington to the list of parks where you can purchase an entrance pass in advance online, NPT reported on Friday, September 14th.

Available at YourPassNow, visitors must print and bring the pass with them to be scanned at any park entrance station.

“We are pleased to offer this convenient new service for park visitors,” said Tracy Swartout, acting superintendent of Mount Rainier National Park. “This exciting technology will allow people to save some time at the entrance station by purchasing a pass in advance.”

While in the park, the paper copy should be displayed on the vehicle dashboard, particularly when parked at trailheads, campgrounds and park inns. Connectivity is limited or non-existent in the park, so printing the permit in advance is necessary.

YourPassNow provides an alternative to the traditional in-person purchase method. Once purchased, passes are emailed and can be used immediately or stored on a personal device for future use.

Mount Rainier joins the following public lands currently providing electronic passes and permits through YourPassNow: Acadia, Everglades, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Theodore Roosevelt, Sequoia and Kings Canyon, Yellowstone, and Yosemite national parks; Castillo de San Marcos and Colorado national monuments; Whiskeytown National Recreation Area; Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area; Wayne National Forest; the Bureau of Land Management’s Lake Havasu Shoreline Sites and Yuma Field Office, and the State of Arkansas’ historic Eureka Springs.