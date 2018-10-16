Mountain lion cub found inside El Dorado County business

Mountain lion sightings in California aren’t too unusual, unless of course, it’s a mountain lion that’s wandered into a building, which is exactly what happened when Deputy Evan Vaughan of the El Dorado County Sheriffs Office found a mountain lion cub roaming the hall of an El Dorado County business reports the Sacramento Bee.

Sheriff’s Office deputies helped the Department of Fish and Wildlife remove the little lion safely and without incident.

Deputies said “Halloween may be the time for scares, but not this kind.

Mountain lions, or cougars, pose a danger to humans and their pets. Cougar cubs, or kittens, between 3 and 6 months old can hunt on their own, according to the Mountain Lion Foundation.

It’s not the type of scare folks are accustomed to this time of year, Vaughan said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is launching a statewide effort to research and estimate the population count of mountain lions; the previous count was taken decades ago.

Hunting cougars has been outlawed in California since 1990.