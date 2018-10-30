Music lovers flock to UtopiaFest music festival this weekend

Are you old enough to remember Woodstock? Have you been to any of the winter desert musical extravaganzas? If these music festivals bring back fun memories here are four reasons why you might want to head to Central Texas’ homegrown camping fest and musical utopia.

When the clouds part and the sun shines down without scorching everything in its path, you know festival season has arrived. And more specifically, camping festival season reports Austin Culture Map.

For the uninitiated, the very phrase bubbles up visions of Woodstock-esque mud pits, 4 am impromptu jam bands, and people stumbling into your tent all night long. In fact, camping festivals are the strangely perfect blend of time in nature plus musical adventure, solving for both camping woes and big festival frustrations.

Austin is close to several camping festivals, but one in particular that seems to deliver year after year — Utopiafest. Originally located in Utopia, Texas, they’ve moved the event to Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, only an hour away from downtown. Before this homegrown fest returns for another year November 2-4, here are the five reasons why camping festivals are the best festivals.

1. The bands.

From humble beginnings, this fest has grown into its own. The daily activities have expanded to include yoga, MelodyDanceFit, a wine “sensory” lab, and more. If you’ve never been to a camping festival, this is a great one to start.

2. The community.

There’s a sense of community that naturally bubbles up along with the lower stress atmosphere. Being surrounded by big sky and the beautiful Texas Hill Country inspires a kind of folksy friendliness, and it’s surprising how much pressure is relieved from being mere steps away from your campsite. Take a nap during the day, enjoy campground activities, or hang out at the tent between bands. You can even put up a hammock and listen to the tunes from the trees, if you so desire.

3. BYO … Everything.

Often, as is the case with Utopiafest, you can bring your own food and drink which is also available at a little commissary or on-site food trucks.

4. It brings out the best in everyone.

Perhaps the most fun part of a camping festival is the people watching. Attendees come from all walks of life, ranging from the REI adventurer, the face-painted ingenue, and that one guy that is always up front dancing. Because you’re all headed the same direction, people often join camps, playing cards, sharing food, and forming long-term friendships.

In a time when there is a lot of division in the world, this kind of togetherness feels a little like magic.

More info and tickets.