My parents pay a visit, in my dreams

By Chuck Woodbury

Before I drifted off to sleep last night, my parents paid me a visit. They died 10 years ago, so they didn’t really visit me. But I could see them as I lay there with my eyes closed. My mother wore one of her favorite pink blouses. I don’t know what what my father wore, but I could see him, almost like he was really there.

I almost never dream of my parents, which surprises me. Growing up, all the way into my own “senior” years, I dreamed of them, but it was usually a nightmare, where they had died. It was always good to wake up and realize I was just dreaming.

But since they died, they have only appeared in my dreams as bit players. I still hope that one day they will show up for a meaningful visit. But after 10 years, it hasn’t happened. Those times where they have made an appearance have been nice, yet now when I wake up I am sad when I realize I was just dreaming.

If you have lost a parent or both parents, do you dream of them? Is there a theme to their visits? Do you sometimes feel in your dream that they are really there with you? Do they speak to you, tell you things?

Please feel free to comment.