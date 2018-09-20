My parents pay a visit, in my dreams

By Chuck Woodbury

After I drifted off to sleep last night, my parents paid me a visit. They died 10 years ago, so they didn’t really visit me. But I could see them as I lay there with my eyes closed. My mother wore one of her favorite pink blouses. I don’t know what my father wore, but I could see him, almost like he was really there.

I almost never dream of my parents, which surprises me. Growing up, all the way into my own “senior” years, I dreamed of them, but it was usually a nightmare, where they had died. It was always good to wake up and realize I was just dreaming.

But since they died, they have only appeared in my dreams as bit players. I still hope that one day they will show up for a meaningful visit. But after 10 years, it hasn’t happened. Those times where they have made an appearance have been nice, yet now when I wake up I am sad when I realize I was just dreaming.

If you have lost a parent or both parents, do you dream of them? Is there a theme to their visits? Do you sometimes feel in your dream that they are really there with you? Do they speak to you, tell you things?

Oh, before I go, if you have recently lost both your parents, you might want to read the book The Orphaned Adult. I found it very interesting, even comforting after I lost both of my parents (five months apart).

