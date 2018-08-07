Nat. Academy of Sciences warns Earth could become ‘hothouse’

Thinking of buying a new RV? You might want to consider adding an extra air conditioner, a larger awning complete with sunshades all around, and spending more time at campgrounds in higher altitudes.

According to a report by the National Academy of Sciences, a domino effect will kick in if global temperatures rise more than 2°C above pre-industrial levels, leading to “hothouse” conditions and higher sea levels reports CNN.

And if you think some areas of the country are already uninhabitable in some seasons, just wait. It could get worse.

The report, “Trajectories of the Earth System in the Anthropocene,” published Monday in the American Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, said “hothouse” temperatures could stabilize 7 to 9 degrees higher than pre-industrial levels.

“Human greenhouse gas emissions are not the sole determinant of temperature on Earth. Our study suggests that human-induced global warming of 2°C may trigger other Earth system processes, often called ‘feedbacks,’ that can drive further warming — even if we stop emitting greenhouse gases,” lead author Will Steffen of the Australian National University said.

Hotter temperatures could result in sea level rise up to 197 feet from today’s shorelines, swallowing coastal populations and forcing communities to relocate inland. This summer dozens of people have died in wildfires and heat waves from the US to Asia, giving the world an insight into what could lie ahead.

The report says that if the “threshold” – a theoretical point-of-no-return – is crossed, this “would lead to a much higher global average temperature than any interglacial period in the past 1.2 million years and to sea levels significantly higher than at the end of the last ice age about 12,000 years ago.