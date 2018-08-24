National Park Passport App

By Chris Guld, Geeks on Tour

Do you have a goal to visit all the National Parks in the U.S.? Have I got an app for you! It’s called Passport: Your National Parks. It’s free on either Android or iOS. You would start by going thru the complete list of all parks in the National Park Service and mark the ones you want to visit. Then, as you visit them, you mark them as visited. You can add your own description and photos to your visit. The image at right is a map of the parks we have visited. If I tap on one of those stars, I will see the name of the park, the date visited, and any comments and pictures we added.

At any time, you can view the parks you have marked “To Visit” to know where to go next!

You may have, like we did, purchased the passport book the last time you were at a park. It’s just like a real passport where you stamp pages with a stamp that shows you were there. But we left it at home this summer. Of course! Just when we had the opportunity to visit several national parks. We would still go into each visitor center to get the stamp, but we would just stamp a piece of paper, then take a picture of it to add to the app.

If you do use this app, you should know that there is some difference between the Android and the iOS versions in how they store your data. I’ve had it on my Android phone for a couple of years. I am now using an iPhone and I wanted to install the app and be able to see my visited parks on that. But, no – I learned that I had to re-enter that data into the iPhone. I sent a request for support and here is what they said:

Unfortunately, because the iOS and Android versions of the apps run so differently, there is no way to transfer data between platforms. The iOS version of the app stores the data with an account on cloud storage, so if you were to switch to another iPhone or other iOS device, your data would transfer when you log in to your Passport Companion App account on your new device. The Android version only uses local storage on the phone, which can be backed up with a Google Account if you wanted to switch between Android devices and load your data onto your new device. I apologize for any inconvenience. Please let me know if you have any further questions.

It’s always something!

Check out the parks we just visited: