National Parks announces road closures for winter and construction

Many RVers enjoy fall camping in our national parks now that kids are back in school and the parks and campgrounds are quieter and not so busy. But if you are heading for a park, these notices of road closures for the winter or for construction will help you plan your trip.

This week, Fishing Bridge in Yellowstone National Park, where the East Entrance Road crosses the Yellowstone River, closed to all traffic for the rest of the 2018 season. The East Entrance Road will remain open from the entrance station to Sedge Bay, weather permitting, according to a park news release and reported by the Post-Register.

On Nov. 5, all roads in Yellowstone National Park will close to cars at 8 a.m. except the road between the North Entrance and the Northeast Entrance.

On Monday, the northern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park, between Murie Ranch Junction and Death Canyon Junction, will close for the season due to construction of roadside pullouts.

Oct. 31 will be the final day the Moose-Wilson Road is open to vehicle traffic for the season. Beginning Nov. 1, walking and biking are allowed on the road until the status changes to over-snow access.

The Moose-Wilson Road has had temporary nighttime closures this past week to improve the road surface of the unpaved section.

“Grading will improve the road surface and provide a better and safer experience for motorists and cyclists,” a park news release said.

The Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve Center, accessed off the Moose-Wilson Road, has closed for the season, but area trails remain open.

For updated road status in Yellowstone National Park, call 307-344-2117. For Grand Teton National Park road information, call 307-739-3682