National Parks contain volcanoes with highest threats

Have you visited and/or camped at Paradise at Mount Rainier National Park, climbed to the top of Lassen Peak in its namesake park, or hiked down to Crater Lake? If so, you can cross those three off your bucket list of the country’s most dangerous volcanoes according to the U.S. Geological Survey and reported by the National Parks Traveler.

The latest USGS Survey National Volcanic Threat Assessment, an update to the 2005 assessment, places volcanoes into five threat categories: very low, low, moderate, high and very high.

Volcanic threat, as defined by Ewert (2007), is the combination of 24 factors describing a volcano’s hazard potential and exposure of people and property to those hazards (independent of any mitigation efforts or actions).

According to the USGS, 34 of the volcanic systems (about 21 percent overall) mentioned in the assessment are either entirely or partially within areas managed as national parks or national monuments (two of the monuments are managed by agencies other than the National Park Service).

Within the National Park System, the following mainland park locations (excludes Alaska and Hawaii) made the list:

Mount Rainier National Park, a park established around an active volcano (No. 2, very high threat)

Lassen Volcanic National Park, Lassen Peak (No. 11 overall, very high threat)

Crater Lake National Park, which is established around an active volcano (No. 17 overall, very high threat).

Yellowstone National Park, which surrounds the Yellowstone caldera (No. 21, high threat)

Lava Beds National Monument, where Medicine Lake lies (No. 45, high threat)

Valles Caldera National Preserve, which includes a volcanic caldera (No. 68, moderate threat)

Sunset Crater National Monument, which is located within the San Francisco Volcanic Field (No. 80, moderate threat)

Death Valley National Park, for Ubehebe Crater (No. 99, moderate threat)

Craters of the Moon National Monument, Hells Half Acre, Black Butte Crater, Wapi Flow (No. 124, low threat)

El Malpais National Monument, for the Zuni-Bandera volcanic field (No. 141, low threat).

Devils Postpile National Monument, which is home to Mammoth Mountain (No. 151, very low threat)