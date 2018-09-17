National Parks reopen as Florence moves on

As Hurricane Florence moves on leaving destruction in her path, some national parks were able to reopen on Sunday on North Carolina’s Outer Banks while the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on the Tennessee-North Carolina border was bracing for heavy rain and possible mudslides, reported Woodall’s Campground Management.

National Park Service staff said Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial opened as usual on Sunday (Sept. 16) beginning at 9 a.m.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore:

Visitor facilities and services north of Oregon Inlet open

Bodie Island Visitor Center open

Bodie Island Lighthouse open for climbing

Oregon Inlet Campground open for camping

Some visitor facilities and services south of Oregon Inlet reopened on Sept. 16 at 3 p.m., following Dare County’s reentry notice for non-residents to areas south of Oregon Inlet beginning at the same time.

Frisco Campground will be open for camping. Cape Point Campground will remain closed until conditions improve.

Hatteras Island Visitor Center reopened today (Sept. 17) at 9 a.m.

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse reopened for climbing today (Sept. 17).

Visitor facilities on Ocracoke Island will not reopen until after Hyde County has lifted its mandatory evacuation orders.

Beach access ramps and routes will reopen as assessments are completed. Beach access status updates will be posted regularly over the next couple of days.

Beachgoers should be aware of ocean debris that may have washed ashore and buried items that were exposed during the storm. Also, it is important to be aware that life-threatening ocean conditions are present along all Outer Banks beaches. Dare County’s state of emergency that prohibits entering the ocean remains in effect. Visitors should stay out of the water until the state of emergency is lifted and ocean conditions improve.

