National Weather Service warns of wildfire threats in California

National Weather Service says don’t lower your guard as more wildfires and the prediction of strong winds and low humidity raise the threat of wildfires in California.

State firefighters said Saturday that they were preparing for “potential extreme fire weather” this weekend and into early next week reports VOA News.

The National Weather Service issued warnings for increased fire risk across a swath of Northern California on Sunday and Monday.

In Southern California, the expected shift comes after the region was lashed by thunderstorms and rain on Friday and Saturday.

Weather Service meteorologist Keily Delerme said Saturday that increased fire risk in Southern California would run late Sunday into Tuesday.

Wind gusts in the mountains could reach 60 mph, and up to 50 mph in valleys and coastal areas.

Meanwhile, the humidity could dip as low as 5 percent.

State firefighters were adding staff.