Nearby drivers help fifth-wheel owner douse flames

Contrary to some observations of our current times, good Samaritans still exist, at least in Logan, Idaho. On Tuesday morning several drivers came to the aid of a man whose fifth-wheel trailer caught on fire while he was driving down the road, reported the Idaho State Journal.

Witnesses say the truck was traveling east on 600 South and attempting to make a left turn onto 1000 West at about 8:45 a.m. when other drivers at the intersection alerted the driver to the fire at the rear of the trailer and cleared the roadway to the right so he could get the truck off the road.

A Cache County employee driving a semi-truck and an employee from Century Equipment Company both had fire extinguishers in their vehicles, and between the two of them, they had one lane blocked and the majority of the fire knocked down before firefighters arrived on scene.