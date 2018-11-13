Nearly a dozen RVs burn at Tucson storage lot

Northwest Fire District crews were dispatched to a fire at an RV storage facility in Tucson mid-day Monday, reported KVOA News Tucson.

Officials say 4 to 5 RVs caught fire near the 5400 block of N. Camino de la Tierra.

According to NWFD, 11 RVs were destroyed in the incident. Several other vehicles received heat damage.

No injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

Twitter Update from @Northwest Fire: Here is the end result. 11 RVs/ Travel Trailers destroyed. Several others with heat damage. Investigators will remain on scene to determine the cause. The total dollar loss is not immediately available. There were no injuries as a result of this fire.