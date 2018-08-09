NEMO Equipment recalls thousands of camp chairs for fall hazard

NEMO Equipment on Tuesday recalled around 7,500 Stargaze recliner chairs after receiving 14 reports of the joint supports on the chairs breaking, though no injuries have been reported, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said and reported by NBC News New York.

The company said the plastic pieces attached to the chairs’ legs can break, putting their occupants at risk of falling.

The recall includes the Stargaze Recliner, the Stargaze Recliner Low, and Stargaze Recliner Luxury lifestyle camping chairs, according to the commission.

A full list of the recalled chairs and further recall information, including consumer contact information, are available on the CPSC’s website.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact NEMO Equipment for a free inspection and, if necessary, a free replacement chair,” the commission said.

Tuesday’s recall isn’t the first time NEMO has recalled its Stargaze recliner chairs. In February, the company recalled around 15,500 chairs over faulty chair straps.