New 330-site upscale RV park coming to Kalispell, Montana

A new upscale RV park could be coming to Kalispell Montana reports the Flathead Beacon. The Planning Board unanimously approved a proposal for a new RV park called Montana Basecamp on undeveloped land on U.S. Highway 93 near two bike trails and the Great Northern Historical Trail. Submitted by a Florida-based developer, the proposed park would occupy more than 50 acres at 3260 U.S. 93 South near the intersection with Ashley Meadows Road.

Senior Planner Jarod Nygren likened the park to a hotel and said it could be beneficial to the local economy by attracting tourists to Kalispell, noting that the town tends to “be a pass-through” for visitors. The park would consist of 330 RV spaces taking up over 24 acres of the property, according to documents given to the city, and other portions of the land would include two small commercial spaces as well as paved roads and common areas for visitors.

Construction of the park would take place in five phases over multiple years, with the first 40 RV spaces completed by the summer of 2019 and amenities introduced over time. The park’s ideal clientele was described as “the upper to high-end tourist wanting to experience Kalispell at an elevated level of camping.”