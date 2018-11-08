New fire erupts in CA’s Butte County, evacuations ordered

A wildfire in parched Northern California erupted Thursday morning in Butte County and quickly spread to thousands of acres, prompting evacuation orders, reported Patch.

The blaze, called the Camp Fire, broke out off Camp Creek and Pulga roads near Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon, according to Cal Fire. The fire has so far burned 5,000 acres.

Residents in the towns of Paradise and Pulga have been told to evacuate, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Evacuation shelters have been opened at Oroville Nazarene Church at 2238 Monte Vista Ave. in Oroville and Neighborhood Church of Chico at 2801 Notre Dame Blvd. in Chico.

Small animals can be taken to Old Oroville Hospital, located at 2279 Del Oro Road, Suite E, Oroville.