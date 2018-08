Now, that’s one tricky headline. It’s not exactly true, as in literally true, but then again it is true in a roundabout way. This little RV is made to be pulled behind a bicycle, not a motor vehicle. No fossil fuel is required. Just bring along a lot of high energy food to provide energy for lungs and legs if you’re going to peddle this micro-mono RV to your favorite campground.

And get this: The 70-pound RV has storage space, a water supply, sink and bed. But sorry, no toilet or shower.