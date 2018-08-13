New SW Washington RV dealership and repair facility begins construction

Construction has begun on a new 18-acre RV sales and repair facility along Interstate-5 in Woodland, Washington, reports TDN.com.

B. Young RV purchased the property at 1986 Atlantic Ave. in December 2016, which had been an empty field for decades, to construct a 47,000-square-foot building with a parking lot and an inventory yard. The two-story building will have multiple service bays, sales office, storage area, and administrative offices.

Owner Bruce Young started the company in 2010 with the idea that consumers would buy RVs as the economy recovered from the recession. As his customer base grew, Young noticed many shoppers were traveling from Southwest Washington and decided to establish a dealership in the area.

He told TDN last year that the dealership would likely begin with 40 employees and ramp up employment as the business grows.

The contractor is currently replacing the soft soil with rock and installing water drainage systems to prepare for paving, which is scheduled for mid-August with construction of the building in late September. The plan is to have the RV dealership and repair shop open by spring. The business investment is estimated to be about $15 million for land, construction and equipment costs.

“It’s going to be a state-of-the-art building with the latest energy codes and electronics. It’s going to be gorgeous,” the contractor said.

Woodland Community Development Director Travis Goddard said the project will be an economic boost to the community and provide a service that’s not currently available in the area.