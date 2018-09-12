New Zealand brewery opens dump station and water fill for RVers

Here’s a hint for American craft breweries on how to increase ftheir business: Install a dump station and water fill source for RVers visiting your business or nearby attractions. Tui Brewery in New Zealand has done just that. People using motorhomes and campervans either visiting the brewery or staying across the road at the Mangatainoka Reserve along State Highway 2 can now fill up their water tanks and access a dump station at a new site.

Open during brewery hours, the dump station and water refilling station will provide another alternative for those traveling north or south along State Highway 2 – a popular touring route linking Tararua and Hawke’s Bay with Wairarapa and Wellington reports the New Zealand Herald.

The Tui staff have been growing seedlings and then giving them to visitors to plant across the road at the Mangatainoka Reserve as part of the Plants and Pints initiative.

The dump station is an extension of the Plants and Pints initiative Tui implemented in 2017 which saw the brewery staff gift a native tree to visitors staying at the reserve to plant in the reserve. Since then more than 1000 native trees have been planted along the banks of the river and within the reserve.

The brewery team has also made improvements to the picnic tables, pathways, and driveway in the reserve with funds raised at various events.

“The Mangatainoka Reserve is located on the banks of the Mangatainoka River, the main water source for the brewery to use in making its beers,” says Rosie Rogers from Tui.

“We’re encouraging all visitors staying here to leave the environment in better shape than they found it and now they can also enjoy our new on-site facilities that will make their travel experience more enjoyable.”