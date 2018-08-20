Newberry National Volcanic Monument closes campgrounds for season

If you had hopes of camping at Newberry National Volcanic Monument you may need to change your plans. Several campgrounds within the monument will close early for the season because of a project designed to remove diseased trees, reports The Bulletin.

The U.S. Forest Service announced that it will begin the “Shield” forest management project that will remove trees showing signs of future failure from disease and insect infestation within the Newberry caldera. The project is designed to remove trees that could fall near campgrounds or roadways in the future.

Summer campsite reservations for East Lake campground end Aug. 20, though first-come, first-served camping will still be available until operations in the area begin. Little Crater and Cinder Hill campgrounds will stop taking reservations on Sept. 3, though they too will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until tree removal begins.

Trees in the Newberry caldera are at high risk for damage from insects like the mountain pine beetle and diseases like Western gall rust, according to the release. Staffers will continue removing trees through the fall at various campgrounds and roadways within the caldera.

Work is expected to continue through 2020, and may impact campground reservation availability next year, according to the release.