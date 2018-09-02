Newmar motorhomes recalled: doors may open unexpectedly

Newmar is recalling 239 model year 2018-2019 Newmar Ventana LE, Mountain Aire, Essex, Ventana, Dutch Star, New Aire, London Aire and King Aire motorhomes. The affected vehicles’ entry door latch rods may be improperly adjusted, allowing the door to open during transit.

If the door opens at such a time, it can increase the risk of injury or a crash.

Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will readjust the door latch rod, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 5, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.